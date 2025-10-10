Guwahati: Researchers at Manipur University have successfully bred the Mahseer (Neolissocheilus stracheyi cf), locally known as Ngara, for the first time in Northeast India.

A team of fishery scientists led by Dr. Rameshori Yumnam, head of the Freshwater Ichthyology and Sustainable Aquaculture (FISA) Laboratory in the Department of Zoology at Manipur University, achieved the milestone in collaboration with Dr. M.S. Akhtar of the ICAR-Central Institute of Coldwater Fisheries Research (CICFR), Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, and Mr. Somirin Varam, a young professional involved in the university’s Mahseer Project.

The team carried out the successful breeding at the newly established Mahseer Hatchery at Manipur University, marking a significant step forward in conserving one of India’s most iconic and endangered freshwater fish species.

Often referred to as the “Tiger of Indian Rivers,” the Mahseer symbolizes healthy river ecosystems but faces serious threats from habitat destruction, pollution, and overfishing.

The Golden Mahseer, in particular, has been listed as an endangered species by the IUCN since 2018.

“This achievement unlocks new opportunities for conservation, sustainable aquaculture, and eco-tourism in the region,” said Dr. Yumnam. “Given the Mahseer’s popularity as a game fish, we now have a chance to create Mahseer sanctuaries and promote eco-tourism that can boost local incomes and generate revenue for the state.”