Imphal: A 27-year-old goldsmith was shot and injured near the Manipur University (MU) campus in Imphal West district on Saturday night.

The incident, which occurred around 7:30 pm near the Catholic School on the northern side of the MU campus, has left police baffled as the motive remains unclear.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants opened fire on the goldsmith, identified as Naorem Krishnadas, striking him in the left thigh. He was rushed to RIMS hospital for initial treatment but later referred to the Shija Hospital for further care.

A resident of Kakching Khunou village, approximately 60 km from Imphal, Krishnadas worked as a goldsmith at a jewelry shop in Waheng Leikai, Imphal city. He had been residing in a rented accommodation near RIMS Road for several years.

“The reason behind the attack is still under investigation,” a police officer stated. They confirmed that a case has been registered and are actively pursuing leads to identify the perpetrators and understand the motive behind the shooting.