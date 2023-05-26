IMPHAL: The United Nations human rights commissioner has urged the Indian authorities to ‘respond’ and “address the root causes of the violence” that wreaked mayhem in Manipur recently.

“Recent violence in Manipur …revealed the underlying tensions between different ethnic and indigenous groups,” said United Nations commissioner for human rights Volker Turk.

He said: “I urge the authorities to respond to the situation quickly, including by investigating and addressing root causes of the violence in line with their international human rights obligations.”

The United Nations human rights commissioner made these remarks about Manipur in a statement that he issued on the occasion of 75 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

It may be mentioned here that the Northeast state of Manipur has been on the boil since on May 3, clashes broke out between two communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

The violence and clashes claimed lives of many people, injured hundreds and affected over 50,000 more people in both valley and hill districts of Manipur.

The large-scale violence in Manipur also resulted in massive destruction of property, including places of worship and other establishments.

Meanwhile, an uneasy calm prevails across Manipur, with security forces including the Indian Army and Assam Rifles taking charge of the law-and-order situation in the state.

However, sporadic incidents of violence continue to be reported from different parts of the state despite curfew orders being in place.

Besides curfew, internet and broadband services also continue to remain suspended across Manipur, as the authorities fear spread of hate speeches and rumour mongering via social media platforms.