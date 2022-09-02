Guwahati: The British Deputy High Commission Kolkata in partnership with Ya-All in Imphal joined the commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the Section 377 judgement – which decriminalised same-sex relations between consenting adults.

The year 2022 marks the 4th anniversary of the Section 377 judgement pronounced on September 6, 2018, and the UK’s 50th anniversary of Pride and recognition of LGBT+ rights as fundamental human rights.

The UK is committed to championing these rights internationally and supporting those who defend them in the belief that everyone, everywhere, should be free to love who they love and express themselves without fear of violence or discrimination.

To mark the occasion, the high commission partnered an outreach programme with Ya_All (North East India’s first registered LGBT+ Youth-led organisation) to create awareness among the youth on LGBT+ rights.

Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to East & Northeast India who attended the programme in Imphal today said, “I am by nature a ‘glass half-full person’. I choose to celebrate the anniversary of India’s repeal of Article 377 rather than lament how much we, as a global community, still need to do to end prejudice and discrimination faced by the LGBTQ+ community around the world.”

“The decision of India’s Supreme Court on September 6, 2018, was, and remains, a beacon of hope and a powerful statement that one of the world’s great democracies loves and values all its sons and daughters equally. I thoroughly enjoyed the deliberations and celebrations organised by our friends at Ya_All in Imphal today,” Low added.

Diana Khumanthem, Imphal East DC and Uttam Ngangom, Director, Social Welfare, Manipur also spoke at the programme.

Sadam Hanjabam, president, Ya_All said, “Section 377 judgement is the step towards equality, equity and a life with dignity regardless of gender identity. Though small, it will definitely set a stepping stone towards future progression for the LGBTQ community.”

“To live with dignity is a right, it should not depend on who you are or which community you belong to. We hope that this small event we had today will give a ripple effect on people in Manipur and India as a whole,” he added.

The programme began with a felicitation of the guests. A few youth groups from Imphal with LGBT+ people showcased a cultural performance at the event.