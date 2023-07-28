Imphal: A gun battle between two groups of suspected militants in Manipur’s Noney district on Friday left two militants dead and one civilian injured. Three tribals were also abducted by the suspected militants.

The incident took place at Rengpang village under the Khongang police station in the early hours of Friday.

The armed group attacked and killed two suspected cadres of the NSCN(IM). The armed actioners also left injuring to a civilian in the gun attack. The injured civilian was given first aid at Community Health Centre, Nungba and later referred to Imphal for further treatment.

In the aftermath of the attacks, three persons were also reportedly abducted by the unknown militants. Police and security forces are now launching rescue operations. So far, no underground outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing and abductions.

The incident comes a day after the body of Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) Makuilong region regional chairman Lt Diguplung alias Obed Kamei was recovered from Dailong village in Tamenglong district. Kamei was allegedly captured on July 19 and his body was found with multiple bullet injuries.

Many outfits of the Zeliangrong Naga communities have blamed the NSCN(IM) for the killing of Kamei. They have demanded logical explanations for the killing and have also maintained that other Naga communities have their own insurgencies and political aspirations.

The conflict between different Naga insurgent groups in Manipur has been going on for decades. The groups are fighting for different political goals, including the creation of a separate Naga homeland.

The NSCN(IM) is the largest and most powerful Naga insurgent group. It is currently in peace talks with the Centre. However, the ZUF and other smaller groups have refused to join the peace process.