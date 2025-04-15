Imphal: Two insurgents – one from Assam and another from Manipur, belonging to the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive (PREPAK-Pro), were arrested in joint operations conducted by the security forces and civil police on Monday.

The arrests were made along with ammunition and a communication device in separate operations at the strategic locations in Manipur, the police’s morning report stated on Tuesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The joint team apprehended an active member of PREPAK (Pro), Saikhom Sandip Singha (32) of Saikhom Leikai, Sonai Bazar, Cachar district of Assam, on Monday from Bidya Nagar under Jiribam police station in Jiribam District of Manipur.

In the follow-up action, one activist of the same outfit, later identified as Irengbam Robinson Singh (25) of Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou Ward No. 4 under Bishnupur-PS, Bishnupur District was also arrested from his residence, the report added.

Police also seized 196 number of .303 mm empty cases, 82 7.62 mm SLR empty cases, 55 5.56 mm INSAS empty cases, 32 7.62 mm AK empty cases, and one mobile phone with a SIM Card.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!