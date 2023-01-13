Imphal: A truckload of timber reportedly smuggled from Myanmar into Manipur through the porous border district of Ukhrul was impounded and two alleged smugglers were also apprehended.

The were nabbed in a drive carried out by the Assam Rifle personnel at Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Friday, an official source said.

Shangshak Battalion under the aegis of the Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) foiled timber smuggling in General Area Finch Corner of Ukhrul District on Friday.

The timber was evaluated to be worth Rs 1.44 Crores, a defence wing press statement said.

Based on intelligent input provided from across the border, the Assam Rifles troops intercepted and recovered one loaded Tata truck along with two alleged smugglers while smuggling illegal timber near Finch Corner Village in Ukhrul district.

The timber along with apprehended smugglers and the vehicle along with the driver were handed over to the Forest department, Kamjong for further necessary legal action(s), the statement added.