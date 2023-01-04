IMPHAL: Chairman of the Manipur Tribal Revolutionary Army (MTRA) and one of his followers were arrested while trying to extort money at Mantripukhri Bazar under the Heingang police station in Imphal east district OF Manipur.

Two mobile handsets and some incriminating documents have been recovered from them, an official source informed on Wednesday.

Acting on reliable information, a team of commandos of the Imphal east district police in Manipur managed to trap the two rebels at Mantripukhri Bazar at around 5 pm on Tuesday.

Based on the input provided by the rebels after interrogation, the commandos found that they came to the marketplace to collect extortion money to expand their networks.

The arrested chairman has been identified as Chuirei Makung (42), a resident of Manthuram village under Kasom police station in Manipur.

The other militant, who has been arrested, has been identified as Asonam Shinglai Tangkhul (40) of Lungtin village in Chandel district of Manipur, a police statement stated.

The arrested persons along with the seized items have been handed over to the Heingang police station in Manipur for taking up further legal procedures against the duo, the statement added.