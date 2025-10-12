Guwahati: Manipur recorded the highest number of civilian deaths in police action across India in 2023, according to the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The violence that erupted in the state from May 2023 contributed significantly to the grim toll, highlighting the cost of ongoing unrest in the region.

The NCRB report shows that 30 civilians lost their lives in Manipur due to police actions last year, 24 killed in police firing and six during lathi charges. This figure places the northeastern state at the top of the list for civilian casualties in such operations.

In comparison, Jammu & Kashmir reported 10 civilian deaths, five in police firing and five in explosions.

Bihar recorded six civilian casualties, two each in police firing and accidents, one in a police operation, and another in a robbery-related incident.

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP and security expert Prakash Singh commented on the findings, explaining that regions like Manipur, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand remain vulnerable due to ongoing insurgency and left-wing extremism.

“Security forces take all possible precautions to avoid civilian harm, but unfortunately, casualties do happen during complex operations,” Singh said.

He noted that anti-insurgency operations often require the use of civilian drivers and local support, which increases the risk during volatile situations.

“Much of the civilian death toll in Manipur occurred during the peak of violence last year, and the NCRB data reflects the state-wise reports submitted from that period,” he added.

While Manipur led in civilian deaths, Chhattisgarh reported the highest number of police personnel killed in 2023, with 26 officers losing their lives to left-wing extremist attacks.

Across the country, 318 police personnel were martyred last year.

Maharashtra registered the most police deaths overall, 44 personnel, followed by 36 in Tamil Nadu (35 in accidents and one in riots), and 33 in Rajasthan (32 in accidents and one killed by criminal gangs).

The NCRB data also reveals that 1,271 police personnel sustained injuries during various incidents across India in 2023. Kerala topped the list with 264 injured officers, 135 hurt by riotous mobs and 127 by criminals.

Odisha followed with 232 injured officers, primarily in clashes with criminals, while Tamil Nadu reported 148 injuries, most of them occurring in accidents or during confrontations with criminal elements.