Jiribam: Manipur, with its western border in the Jiribam district, has always looked towards the mainland of India for multifaceted development, asserted Manipur Minister for Sports and Works, Govindas Konthoujam, during a meeting with Meitei residents of Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday.

The Manipur minister was on an inspection tour of various infrastructure development projects in the Jiribam district.

Upon arrival at Silchar airport from Imphal, the Minister proceeded to the Jiribam district headquarters, located approximately 44 kilometers from Silchar.

Following an inspection of ongoing development projects in Jiribam, Minister Konthoujam informed the media that the crucial Jiri-Tipaimukh road, leading to the Tipaimukh Dam Project, would be completed before the monsoon season of 2024.

The central government has allocated funds amounting to Rs 114 crore for the project, with a portion entrusted to the state government.

The state authorities are committed to completing their assigned tasks by March 2024. A significant portion of the road has already been blacktopped.

Regarding the infrastructure development at the Bidhyanaga sports complex in Jiribam, Minister Konthoujam, who also holds the portfolio of Sports and Youth Affairs, stated that Manipur’s sportspersons would utilize the Jiribam district for acclimatization training due to its consistently warm weather throughout the year.

In response to a media query, the minister indicated that upon returning to Imphal, he would submit a comprehensive report to the chief minister, detailing his inspection of infrastructure development projects in the Jiribam district.