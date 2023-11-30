Imphal: A 30-year-old man from Tripura, working as a supervisor for a building construction company, was abducted by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday along National Highway 37 (NH-37) in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

According to a police report, four armed assailants abducted Prasanjit, a supervisor of Ganpati Builders Company, while he was overseeing the company’s work on the NH-37 Imphal-Silchar road via Jiribam in Manipur.

The supervisor from Tripura was abducted around 6:00 PM on Tuesday as he was returning to the company’s camp in Noney district headquarters. The report states that he had visited the company’s work sites at Seijang village in Kangpokpi district on that day.

Police have registered a case in connection with the abduction and are investigating the motive behind it. They are also working to safely rescue the abducted individual as soon as possible.