Guwahati: In view of the improvement of the Covid-19 situation, the Manipur government has decided to conduct the Class 10 and 12 board exams from Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

Board of Secondary Education Manipur secretary Dr Sapam Mangijao Singh said the examinations will conduct in 192 centres.

A total of 39,700 students would appear for the examinations, which will continue till March 30, Indian Express reported.

The medical directorate has been directed to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, he added.

Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur L Mahendra said the Class 12 examinations, to be held at 118 centres, would conclude on May 5.

A total of 28,400 students will appear for the examinations out of which 8,203 are from the arts stream, 19,629 are from the science stream and 568 from the commerce stream.

All the Covid norms to be followed were discussed among the principals of the 118 examination centres and supervising officers from March 14 to March 15.