Imphal: Three people were apprehended with sophisticated weapons and Rs. 50,000 in cash in Manipur‘s Churachandpur district, bordering Myanmar, on Saturday night.

The arrests and seizures were made after a meeting on security coordination and intelligence sharing at Joint Command Post, Pallel, under the aegis of 26 Sector Assam Rifles, an official statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was launched by central security forces and Manipur Police in the Bethel area in Churachandpur district, on the night of October 7.

The seized weapons included one 5.56mm INSAS Rifle with a magazine and ten rounds, one 9mm country-made pistol with a magazine, Rs. 50,000 in cash, and two Baofeng Walkie Talkie sets along with one Maruti Baleno car (MN 06L 1378).

The apprehended people and recovered items have been handed over to the Churachandpur District Police Station for further legal action.

The apprehended persons are Moun Vaiphei of Buelalane in Kangpokpi district, Khaikholen of Makhau village in Churachandpur district, and Tongkhai Baite of Lailoiphai village, Churachandpur district.

The security meeting chaired by the commandant of Assam Rifles was attended by officers from Kakching Police, Chandel Police, BSF, and Assam Rifles columns deployed in the southern parts of Manipur.

The meeting was conducted to enhance the security grid, synergy, and coordination among all security agencies.

Various aspects of the deployment of security forces, effective domination of the sensitive town, synergized effort, and communication between the security forces were discussed.