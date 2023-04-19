IMPHAL: The 5th state-level Hun Cultural Festival 2023, one of the biggest festivals of the Thadou community, one of the indigenous tribes of Manipur has been opened by state Chief Minister N Biren Singh as the chief guest on Tuesday at the Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The festival under the theme ‘Drug-free society concludes on Wednesday.

Also read: Manipur BJP MLAs camp in Delhi, seek removal of CM N Biren Singh

An important feature of this festival is that the young children pray before their grandparents seeking their blessings for a bright and peaceful life in the future.

N Biren Singh also released a souvenir in connection with the festival and appealed to all communities of the state to live together unitedly and urged all to save and preserve the forest cover, screen illegal immigrants and stop poppy cultivation.

In her presidential speech, minister Nemcha Kipgen said during the festival celebrated at the start of the year, the community offers prayers for a fruitful year ahead.

She wished that the festival will take an important role in making the State a drug-free society and bring more peace and unity among the communities of the State.

The minister further highlighted that the theme of the festival is ‘Drug-free society’ and to make our society drug free it is important to start with the children.

On their arrival, Manipur Chief Minister and other dignitaries were accorded a warm traditional welcome by the people of Kangpokpi.

Traditional songs and dances mark the opening session of the festival.

The opening session was also attended by minister Konthoujam Govindas, minister Letpao Haokip, and MLA Irengbam Nalini, MLA P Janghemlung Panmei, MLA Kimneo Haokip Hansing, DGP P Doungel, village chiefs, and youth leaders, among others.