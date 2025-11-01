Imphal: Wimarialiu Newmai, a resident of Tamei, a sub-district headquarters in the Tamenglong district of Manipur, was crowned Miss Chaga Contest 2025, held as part of the 10th State Level Chaga Ngee Festival 2025 at Chiang Village in Tamei Block.

Maningsiliu Dirinamai of Liangchi Village and Maihuliu Daimai of Malek were adjudged 1st and 2nd runner-ups, respectively, in the contest organized in collaboration with Benwang Fashion.

Tsurila, Miss Grand India 3rd Runner-Up 2025, served as one of the judges for the event.

The Liangmai Naga Tribe successfully organized the festival on October 30, 2025.

The celebration drew over 2,500 attendees, including church elders, youth, and well-wishers, making it a grand success and a proud moment for the entire Liangmai community.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Awangbow Newmai, MLA of 52-Tamei (ST) Assembly Constituency, as the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Awangbow Newmai emphasized the importance of encouraging one another and preserving the rich culture and traditions of the Liangmai people.

He urged everyone to continue promoting and safeguarding their identity.

The Chaga Ngee festival is a major cultural celebration featuring traditional attire, folk songs, and dances. The Manipur government officially recognized it as a restricted holiday in 2021.

The Liangmai are a Naga tribe primarily inhabiting the Peren district of Nagaland and the Tamenglong, Senapati, and Kangpokpi districts of Manipur.

They are part of the larger Zeliangrong community and have a rich cultural heritage celebrated through festivals like Chaga Ngee.

While most Liangmai now follow Christianity, a few continue to practice traditional religion.

Tamei, the sub-district headquarters of Tamenglong, is known for its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and high literacy rate. It is also the name of the Tamei Assembly constituency, reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

The area features attractions such as Barak Waterfalls, Zeilad Lake, and Tharon Cave, and serves as a hub for local administration and community activities.