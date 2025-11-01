Imphal: A missing man, identified as Ch. Amunao Meitei (25), was found hanging from a tree in a forested area of the Taretkhul hills under the Lamlai police station in Imphal East district on Friday.

The deceased had been reported missing since Monday.

Search and rescue operations were conducted jointly by personnel of the Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, Manipur Police, and local volunteers using sniffer dogs and drones over the past three days.

Local MLA Th. Lokeshwor said that the body was found hanging from the branch of a tree at around 11:30 am on Friday.

The body has been deposited at JNIMS Hospital. Meanwhile, police stated that they have registered an unnatural death case and are awaiting the autopsy report.

Family members suspect that he was murdered and the death staged as a suicide. Officials said police are investigating from all angles, and a forensic team has collected evidence.