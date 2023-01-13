Imphal: A Military Vehicle Camouflage Pattern (MVCP) was engaged in intercepting five loaded pickup vehicles plying from the Senapati district of Manipur towards Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland.

Ten alleged smugglers were also apprehended in an operation launched at a place in Manipur’s Senapati district on Friday, an official source said.

Somsai Battalion under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) foiled the smuggling of contraband-dried betel nuts locally known as Supari in Senapati District on Friday at around 4 pm.

Based on credible intelligence, an MVCP was established at Phaibung Khunou Village in the Senapati district, a defence wing press statement said.

The Assam Rifles troops intercepted and recovered five loaded pickup vehicles with ten individuals smuggling contraband items including betel nuts (Supari) and were moving towards Dimapur to sell these items.

The contraband was evaluated to be worth Rs 66.30 Lakhs.

The contraband along with apprehended smugglers and vehicles were handed over to Officer in Charge Phaibung Police Station, Senapati District for further necessary legal action(s).