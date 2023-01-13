Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated Jor Pukhuri Park at Uzan Bazar in Guwahati and also took stock of the progress of the under-construction Fancy Bazar Botanical Garden.

The park has been built under the state government initiative and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) involving a financial outlay of Rs 3.23 crore with the facilities like a pathway, lighting, fountain, retaining wall, erosion protection wall, shelter for ducks etc among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that he was happy to inaugurate Jor Pukhuri Park at Uzan Bazar to make the twin ponds more attractive by sustaining the historical importance attached to it.

He said that the pukhuri which was built centuries ago by Swargadeo Siva Singha is one of the heritage tourist destinations in Guwahati. By building the park, the government has enhanced the value of the place.

He also said that the park will provide a refreshing experience to the visitors. In the coming time, State government will take more steps to transform Guwahati into a beautiful city fulfilling the aims and aspirations of the city dwellers.

Later, Chief Minister Sarma as a part of developing Guwahati into a smart city inspected the Panbazar Construction site and took stock of the progress of the work.

The project comprised the development of old commissioner of police bungalow campus as an extension of the Mahabahu Brahmaputra River Heritage Centre. The components of the project are the integration of Mahabahu Heritage Centre with old CP Bungalow Complex, the development of the existing Padum Pukhuri Area, the development of the existing riverfront area and the creation of terraces and the development of landscaped courts and walking trails all around the area.

Sarma also visited the site of Fancy Bazar Botanical Garden and took stock of the progress of its construction. He inspected all aspects of the construction and hoped that the first phase of the park can be dedicated in another six-month time.

He asked the GMDA to take care of the ancillary facilities and planting different species of saplings to make the place an attractive and unique one.