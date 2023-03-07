Imphal: On Monday, a suspected arms dealer was arrested in a joint operation conducted by Manipur Police commandos and Assam Rifles personnel in Nongpok Sekmai, a southern part of Manipur.

The joint operation was conducted based on credible intelligence inputs. The 23-year-old suspect was apprehended and a 9mm pistol was recovered from his possession.

A 9mm pistol is a type of handgun that is commonly used for self-defence and target shooting.

Also Read: Assam youth allegedly murdered in UP’s Gorakhpur

Based on credible intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by Keithelmanbi Battalion under the aegis of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles(South), and Thoubal district police Commandos.

During this one suspected arms dealer aged about 23 was apprehended from Nongpok Sekmai, Thoubal district of Manipur.

Also Read: Manipur releases Rs 406.49 Cr MGNREGS fund

One 9mm pistol was also recovered from his possession.

The apprehended individual along with the recovered items was handed over to Nongpok Sekmai Police Station for further investigation, the statement added.