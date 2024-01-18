Manipur: Students protest against de-affiliation of schools in two districts

Imphal: Hundreds of students descended on the streets of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts in Manipur on Thursday, voicing their anger against the de-affiliation of 25 schools from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Organized by the Joint Kuki Students’ Organisations, the rallies reverberated with slogans like “Neglecting education is a crime against the future” and “No CBSE, no rest,” as students demanded immediate action from the authorities.

A memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister through the concerned District Commissioners outlined their demands: re-affiliating the schools, revoking the suspension of three Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) officials, and establishing a Central University in Churachandpur.

The student protestors’ voices echoed with demands for “Free Education from Politics” and “Revoke the three education officials’ suspension orders.”

This comes in the wake of the CBSE’s action on December 20, 2023, when it de-affiliated 25 schools after being alerted by the state government that they lacked the necessary no-objection certificates (NOC).