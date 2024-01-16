Imphal: A 22-year-old youth was arrested along with explosive items and a pistol in the search operations and area domination conducted by joint security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Churachandpur district on Monday, officials said.

Liyansulal Volnam, 22, of Pearsonmoon village in Manipur’s Churachandpur district was arrested for his unauthorized possession of a pistol, a smoke bomb, tear gas, and a live bullet at around 11.15 am on the state highway at Ketleline in Churachandpur district, the police said.

The arrest and seizure were made when a joint team of the Border Security Forces, Assam Rifles, Kumaoun Regiment, CRPF, and Manipur police carried out checking and frisking operations.

One vehicle driven by the alleged accuse has also been impounded, the police said.

The arrested person along with the seized materials and impounded vehicle has been handed over to the Churachandpur district police station for further legal actions, the police added.

Meanwhile, Manipur police said that the movement of 244 vehicles along NH-2 with essential items has been ensured.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 143 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley, and Police detained 273 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.