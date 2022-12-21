Imphal: A total of 64 students of Mao communities, Manipur who were stranded at Dimapur, the commercial hub of Nagaland, owing to the imposition of restrictions on Mao people’s entry to the Southern Angami area of Nagaland were brought back by a special flight at Imphal on Tuesday.

Upon their arrival at the Imphal international airport, the Mao communities were given a warm welcome and later led to the Manipur Chief Minister’s official residence, Imphal.

Speaking on the program, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that he was pleased to interact with Mao students who have returned back to the state during the festive season. The CM also received gifts from the representatives of the Mao communities and also exchanged views with them on the roles of youths in nation-building. And he also wishes, “Happy to share Christmas wishes and blessings with them.”

During the program, the CM, who also holds a Home portfolio assured that his government in touch with the central leaders will try its best for having a peaceful co-existence and finding a solution to the boundary dispute at the earliest.

Notably, the Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO) imposed an indefinite restriction since Dec 15 on Mao people of Manipur entry to the Southern Angami area of Nagaland owing to renewed land dispute at the inter-state border. A Manipur-bound Tata truck was also set ablaze in Nagaland on Dec 17.