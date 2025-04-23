Manipur: Six detained in anti-insurgency operations

Imphal: The Indian Army, assisted by central para-military forces and civil police, carried out comprehensive search and frisking operations at multiple vulnerable locations of Manipur over the past 36 hours.

Six suspects were detained during the operations, according to official reports released on Wednesday.

The operations targeted key areas such as Heingang, Lamphel Traffic Island, Napet Palli Bridge, Hiyangthang, and Kekrupat in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, as part of the ongoing anti-insurgency campaigns.

The teams conducted house-to-house searches for suspected insurgents and also gathered locals at nearby playgrounds for identification procedures.

During these operations, individuals were asked to present their government-issued identity cards and relevant documents for verification. Six suspects were detained following proper identification parades.

Additionally, passengers and drivers of vehicles traveling on National Highways (NH-2 and NH-37) and state highways were thoroughly frisked to ensure security.

A total of 111 checkpoints (Nakas) were set up across various districts of the state as part of the security measures. The authorities also ensured the uninterrupted movement of 564 vehicles carrying essential goods along NH-2, connecting Imphal to Assam via Nagaland, by escorting them with security convoys on sensitive routes.

Strict security measures have been implemented in all high-risk areas to maintain safety and facilitate the smooth passage of vehicles, with special attention given to sensitive stretches of road.