Imphal: On the basis of intelligence regarding the transportation/dumping of sophisticated arms and ammunition by some armed miscreants, a combined team of central and state police carried out cordon and search operations (CASO) during the past 24 hours.

A huge cache of arms, ammunition, and war line stores have been recovered in different sensitive locations. The joint team also searched about 150 in 3 villages, the police said.

At first, the joint team launched CASO at Charoi Khullen under Loktak Police Station from 6.00 a.m. to 08.15 a.m. on Friday.

During the search operation, the team recovered the following items. 9mm Carbine bearing Reg No. 16200830, SAF – 1998 with 01 magazine, 303 Rifle – 01 number, 32 Sniper Rifle with magazine and 04 rounds, 7.62 mm (AK series ammunition) with 90 rounds, No. 36 HE Hand Grenade – 02 numbers, 7.62 mm SLR ammunition – 06 numbers, No. 33 detonator – 05 numbers, 9mm ball ammunition – 45 rounds, safety fuse – 35 cm. approx and gun powder – 01 plastic container.

On 13th October 2023 (between 3 a.m. to 4:45 a.m.), CASO was conducted by the combined team of Imphal West District Police and S.F. at Kameng, Khamran, and Mana Ingkhol area of IW Dist. The combined forces searched about 150 houses in the three villages.

The following items are recovered in the operation. Carbine – 3 numbers, Carbine magazines- 5 numbers, 9 mm pistol – 1 number with 1 magazine, 7.65 lama pistol – 1 number with magazine, 36 HE Granade – 3 numbers, Air gun with scope – 1 number, Ammunition: 67 nos. of 9mm round and 78 numbers of 0.45mm round, one plastic magazine of INSAS rifle, BP Jacket – 8 numbers, Police uniform – 13 pairs + 1 pant, Jungle boot – 8 pairs, Dummy rifle (wood) – 19 numbers, Wireless set – 3 numbers with 4 chargers, Receipt booklet of KCP (PWG Kangla), one attendance register, mobile phone – 6 numbers and one Maruti Gypsy without a registration number plate.

The CASO was successful and no untoward incident happened during the ops.

The recovered items have been handed over to the concerned police stations for taking legal action.