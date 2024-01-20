Guwahati: In the wake of intensified onslaughts on the state police commandos and innocent civilians by suspected militants in restive Manipur, state Education Minister Th. Basanta Kumar Singh has said that the government is prepared to give befitting replies to the militants.

The militants, in their stepped-up attacks in the last couple of days, have killed at least seven persons, including two commandos, four villagers and a Village Defence Volunteer.

On the sidelines of paying state tribute to commando T Saileshwar, who was killed at Moreh on Wednesday (January 17), at the Manipur police memorial complex at the 1st battalion of the Manipur Rifles in the state capital Imphal, Basanta Kumar said that as known worldwide, attacking civilians is an act of terrorism.

“Fighting among combatants is another thing. From our government’s side and the armed forces’ side, a fitting reply will be given to these militants,” said Basanta Kumar, who also holds the Law and Legislative Affairs portfolio.

On the other hand, a local group, while claiming that Indian Army personnel deployed at Bishnupur district’s Ningthoukhong area were present at the spot on Thursday (January 18) where four civilians were killed, demanded the government to replace them with the state police within 24 hours.

Suspected militants barged into the Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou village and killed four persons- Thiyam Somen (54), Oinam Bamoijao (61), his son Oinam Manitomba (35) and Ningthoujam Nabadwip ( 38). Their bodies are currently being kept at the mortuary of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for autopsy.

Leaders of the self-explanatory Joint Action Committee (JAC) on the brutal killing of the four civilians at Ningougkhong Kha Khunou village suspected militants said that they would not claim the bodies of the deceased for performing last rites if the Army is not removed from the village.

The JAC convenor RK Tombisana warned of launching agitations if the culprits are not nabbed within the stipulated period given to the state government.

Thinungei Zilla Parishad member Oinam Joychandra claimed that a few minutes after some Army personnel left the spot after fetching water from a supply scheme at the Ningthoukhong village, the militants intruded there and gunned down the four innocent villagers.

Meanwhile, two persons from Ningthoukhong, who were reported missing since Friday (January 19) morning, were found safe at a nearby paddy field in the afternoon, said Bishnupur SP K Meghachandra.