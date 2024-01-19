Dibrugarh: Assam was in a stable position against Andhra Pradesh on the first day of the elite group Ranji Trophy match held at the Jalan Nagar Stadium in Dibrugarh on Friday.

At the end of the first day’s play, Assam was 43 for no loss in their first innings in reply to Andhra Pradesh’s first innings score of 188.

They were trailing by 145 runs with all 10 wickets intact.

Earlier, electing to bat first after winning the toss Andhra Pradesh had a disastrous start as they lost their opener CR Gnaneshwar for 1 at the team total of two runs.

A hostile spell of spin and pace bowling from the Assam pair of left-arm spinner Rahul Singh and pacer Mukhtar Hussain saw the visitors tottering at 70 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Team India batsman Hanuma Vihari who came at number 4 could score only 4 runs after becoming the scalp of Mukhtar Hussain.

However, a 113-run partnership between Shoaib Mohammad Khan and K Nitish Kumar Reddy for the 7th wicket steadied the innings.

The number 8 batsman Shoaib Mohammad Khan was the highest scorer for Andhra Pradesh with 63 runs (144 balls, 4×3) while K Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 49 runs (130 balls, 4×4).

Andhra skipper Ricky Bhui was the third-highest scorer having made 24 runs.

Team India batsman Hanuma Vihari failed miserably and was out for 4 runs trapped leg before by local lad Mukhtar Hussain.

The Andhra team was all out for 188 runs in 72.1 overs in the first innings. For Assam, Rahul Singh was the most successful bowler scalping 6 wickets giving away 46 runs in 28.1 overs. Local Dibrugarh boy Mukhtar Hussain and right-arm pacer Akash Sengupta took 2 wickets each.

In reply, Assam finished the first day with 43 runs for no loss in their first innings in 15 overs. Both the openers were unbeaten with Rishav Das at 18* (54 balls, 4×1) and Rahul Hazarika at 21* (36 balls, 6×1).

Brief scores at the end of Day 1:

(Andhra Pradesh 1st Innings: 188 all out, Shoaib Mohammad Khan – 63, K Nitish Kumar Reddy – 49, Rahul Singh – 6 wickets, Mukhtar Hussain – 2 wickets, Akash Sengupta – 2 wickets)

(Assam 1st Innings: 43/0 in 15 overs

Rishav Das – 18 not out

Rahul Hazarika- 21 not out)