

Imphal: Central security forces and Manipur police conducted house-to-house search combing operations at the vulnerable locations in the valley districts and arrested four insurgents, including a senior cadre belonging to different outfits, during the past 24 hours.

The police reported on Monday that one hand grenade, incriminating documents, and communication devices were recovered from them.

Two alleged cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-progressive, named Rajkumar Navy Meitei (32) and Thongam Ronaldo Singh (27), were apprehended. At the same time, they were involved in extortion in and around the Wangjing areas of the southern Thoubal district. From their possession, the following were seized:

i. One 36 HE hand grenade and

ii. Two mobile phones.

Huyam Rameshwor Singh (67), a senior insurgent associated with the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibang Nganba), was also captured at the Porompat Ayangpalli Road under Porompat-PS, Imphal East district. From his possession, one mobile phone was seized.

In the final phase of the operation, an active cadre of the banned Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup named Hemarjit Leishangthem (31) of Singjamei Leishangthem Leikai under Singjamei-PS, Imphal West district from his residence. From his possession the following were recovered:

i. One mobile handset,

ii. One Aadhaar card and one Airtel Airfiber device.