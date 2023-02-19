IMPHAL: A hand grenade has been recovered by an individual from the front yard of his residence in Imphal West district of Manipur.

The grenade was recovered by Nongmaithem Indrajit, the owner of the house while he was cleaning the front yard.

The recovered hand grenade was possibly discarded by insurgents in Manipur.

The bomb disposal squad of Manipur police was immediately informed about the recovery of the grenade.

The “old and rusted” hand grenade was recovered from a heap of pebbles and small stones that the owner of the house recently bought.

The police revealed that the stones were transported from an area at Sekmai, about 18 km from Imphal in Manipur.

An expert of the bomb disposal squad of the Manipur police said that the grenade may have been discarded by insurgents a long time ago.

The bomb disposal squad of the Manipur police collected the explosive, cordoned it off, and defused it at a secluded place.