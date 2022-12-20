IMPHAL: The Manipur government has sought the views of the public in regards to the proposed “white paper” on partial lifting of liquor ban in the state.

A public notice has been served seeking the opinion and views of the people, civil society organisations, NGOs and individuals on Manipur government’s decision to publish a “white paper” for partial lifting of liquor ban in the state.

The Manipur government proposed to publish a “while paper” on liquor legalisation in the state following widespread protests.

The Manipur cabinet recently had decided to partially lift the three-decade-old prohibition on liquor consumption.

Lifting of the prohibition is expected to earn a revenue of Rs 600 crore annually.

The Manipur government is expected to table a Liquor Prohibition Amendment Bill to spell out its liquor policy of the state very soon.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh assured that the decision will be taken only after consultation with stakeholders.

As per the Manipur cabinet decision, the sale of liquor will be confined to some specific locations, including district headquarters, tourist spots, security camps and hotels, having at least 20 bedded lodging facilities.

The Manipur government stated that one of the prime reasons for partially lifting the prohibition is to refrain people from consuming adulterated liquor.