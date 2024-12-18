Guwahati: Security forces seized a Starlink satellite internet device during a search operation in Imphal East district of Manipur on December 13.

Armed miscreants reportedly abandoned the Starlink satellite antenna and router during security force raids in the district’s Keirao Khunou area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The device had inscriptions of RPF/PLA written on it.

Also Read: Meghalaya HC orders aerial survey to crack down on illegal coal mining

During the operation, sniper rifles, assault rifles, single barrel rifles, automatic weapons, pistols, country-made mortars, hand grenades and several live rounds of ammunition, among others, were also seized.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This is the first instance that a Starlink satellite internet device, manufactured by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has been recovered in the strife-torn state.

The recovery of the Starlink satellite antenna and router has raised concerns among security agencies, as the device provides satellite-based high-speed internet, bypassing the Indian network.