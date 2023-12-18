Imphal: In a significant development, a joint operation by state police and central security forces in Manipur‘s Kakching district on Monday resulted in the recovery of arms, ammunition, and explosives looted during the May 2023 communal violence.

The combined team of district police and BSF conducted a search operation in the Wairi Panjao Panlum area on the outskirts of Kakching, leading to the recovery of several items. This comes as part of ongoing efforts to retrieve weapons snatched from police stations and armories during the initial phase of the unrest in May.

Recovered items include six single bomb markers (W/P), five tube launching pipes, nine empty magazines of INSAS LMG, 8 walkie-talkie chargers, 8 .303 rifle empty cases, five live rounds of .303 rifles, one breech block, one .303 rifle bolt, seven detonators, seven camouflage dresses.

While no arrests have been made yet, the recovered items offer crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation into the violence.