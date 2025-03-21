Manipur: Search operations initiated at Kangchup and Singda Kadangband

Imphal: Manipur police and Assam Rifles carried out house-to-house search operations as parts of the counter-insurgency campaigns at Kangchup and Singda Kadangband under the Lamsang police station in Imphal West district on Thursday.

An official said that, during the operations security personnel verified over 100 individuals including women.

Though the operations did not yield any arrests, security forces seized several arms, ammunition, explosives, and military jackets near a canal running between Kangchup and Singda Kadanaband villages, which shares borders with Kangpokpi district of Manipur, the official added.

According to the police, during the operation, security forces recovered one Self Loading Rifle with a Magazine, one Pistol with a Magazine, ten Cartridge, two 36 high explosive grenades without Ignitor sets, two Military Helmets, two Bulletproof Jackets, four locally made Iron Bullet Proof Plates, and two Baofeng Wireless Handsets.

The police added that they handed over the retrieved items to the concerned police station and the concerned police station has registered a case.

