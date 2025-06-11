Guwahati: The state government on Wednesday announced that all government, government-aided, and private schools in Manipur’s Imphal East and Imphal West districts will reopen from June 12.

The decision comes after a recent flood significantly impacted the region, affecting over 1.65 lakh people and damaging more than 35,000 houses across 708 localities.

Consequently, on June 1, the state government had extended the summer holidays for schools in these two districts, as well as the Senapati subdivision of Senapati district, “until further orders.”

The respective Deputy Commissioners issued official orders on Wednesday, confirming the reopening. For instance, Nivedita Lairenlakpam, Deputy Commissioner of Imphal East, stated in her order that “Based on the field enquiry report… all government, government-aided and private schools in Imphal East district shall reopen and resume normal functioning with effect from June 12.

Similarly, Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West, issued an identical order for his district.

The orders direct all zonal education officers, principals, and headmasters to implement necessary precautionary measures and take appropriate actions for the safe and smooth reopening of schools.

The previous June 1 order from N. Praveen Singh, Secretary (Education-Schools), had delegated the authority to district deputy commissioners to decide on school closures or reopenings based on daily assessments of the situation, with prior intimation to the government.