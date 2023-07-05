IMPHAL: With the crisis in Manipur seems to be slowly dying down, few schools in the state reopened on Wednesday (July 05).

Among the few schools in Manipur that reopened on July 05 are the Little Flower School in Imphal and The Regular English High School in Kwakeithel.

However, some of the schools in Manipur have been exempted from reopening as they are currently serving as relief shelters for displaced people.

Earlier, the Manipur government issued a notification announcing reopening of schools for students in classes 1 to 8 on Wednesday (July 05).

The attendance in the schools that reopened witnessed very low attendance of students.

It is expected that the schools will witness rise in attendance by students in high numbers in the coming days.

The schools across Manipur remained closed since violence broke out in the state on May 03.

A little over 100 students out of over 800 arrived at schools for classes on July 05.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3, the day violent clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the state.

Nearly 150 people lost their lives and several thousands were rendered homeless following the clashes and subsequent large-scale violence in the state.

Recently, the Manipur government stated that all bunkers constructed by the Meitei and Kuki communities will be dismantled, signalling a positive move towards reconciliation.