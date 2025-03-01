Manipur: RIMS nurses protest against extortion and unbearable demands

Imphal: Nurses at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, Manipur, staged a sit-in protest on Saturday, expressing their frustration over rampant extortion and “unbearable” monetary demands from local organizations.

The protest, held in front of the hospital casualty, saw staff nurses from various departments participating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Despite the demonstration, medical services at the hospital remained unaffected.

The nurses carried placards with messages such as “We condemn unbearable monetary demand” and “We want a peaceful environment inside the hospital premises.” They called for an end to the harassment of nursing staff and the cessation of these financial demands.

One nurse shared that these groups have been asking for large sums of money, which they said were beyond their financial capacity. “Since the start of the violent conflict in 2023, we’ve been doing our best to serve and have even donated money to aid displaced people and victims.

It’s unfortunate that some organizations continue to make such heavy demands,” she said, urging the concerned groups to refrain from making further monetary requests.

