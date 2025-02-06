Imphal: The 2nd Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday at the City Convention Centre in Manipur’s capital city Imphal.

The festival showcases 54 films, including 38 from international filmmakers. Organized by the Manipur State Film Development Society and the Manipur State Film and Television Institute, the festival runs until February 9th and aims to celebrate cinema’s influence on culture and society.

Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, Manipur’s Minister for Health, Family Welfare, and IPR, inaugurated the festival as chief guest.

He emphasized film’s profound impact on individuals, communities, and the state, highlighting its potential to drive positive change.

Singh suggested that film festivals, often sponsored by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, might be better placed outside the purview of the Arts and Culture Department.

He also paid tribute to Aribam Syam Sharma, the Doyen of Manipuri Cinema, recognizing his significant contributions.

The Minister stressed that language is no barrier to film, citing the power of performance and storytelling to transcend linguistic differences and create a universal cinematic experience.

A special daily bulletin, “The Eikhoigi Daily,” was launched at the opening ceremony and will be published throughout the festival.

Awards were also presented by Minister Singh, Chief Secretary P.K. Singh, and Guest of Honor Aribam Syam Sharma.

Among the dignitaries present were Chief Secretary P.K. Singh and Aribam Syam Sharma.

The festival program includes a diverse selection of films, discussions, and events designed to promote cinematic appreciation and cultural exchange.