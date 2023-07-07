Imphal: In an effort to support students displaced by the recent ethnic violence that claimed the lives of over 120 individuals, including students, the Manipur government launched the inaugural Chief Minister’s College Students’ Rehabilitation Scheme (CMCSRS) 2023.

The scheme was unveiled by Th Basanta, the Education Minister of Manipur, at the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Government of Manipur.

Under the theme “Education knows no barrier,” the scheme is being implemented by the Directorate of University and Higher Education, Government of Manipur.

The primary objective of the scheme is to provide necessary educational facilities to displaced and affected undergraduate students studying in government or government-aided colleges in Manipur due to the prevailing social unrest in the state.

Its implementation ensures that these undergraduate students can continue their education without interruption.

During the launch event, the minister emphasized that the scheme is a one-time initiative and will be applicable only for the academic year 2023-24, considering the ongoing social unrest in the state.

However, its continuation in subsequent years will be determined by the government’s assessment of the situation.

The preliminary assessment estimates a budget of Rs 2 crores for the scheme. Out of this amount, Rs 50 lakhs will be sourced from the allocated funds for student amenities.

The remaining Rs 1.5 crore will be obtained from additional budgetary allocation.

If additional funds are required beyond the scheme’s budget of Rs 2 crore, the government will consider allocating more in the budget.

In a subsequent interaction with journalists, Th Basantakumar revealed that 60 per cent of the students currently taking shelter in various relief camps across the state have already been granted admission under this new scheme.

Manipur has been grappling with serious law and order problems since May 3, 2023. Preliminary reports indicate that approximately 2000 college-going students have been directly or indirectly affected by the current situation in Manipur.

To ensure uninterrupted education for these affected students enrolled in undergraduate programs at government and government-aided colleges in Manipur, the Higher Education Department, Government of Manipur, is launching a new scheme known as the Chief Minister’s College Students’ Rehabilitation Scheme (CMCSTS) 2023.

The scheme’s objectives include facilitating the transfer of students from their current colleges to new institutions based on individual requests.

The allocation of students to specific colleges will be determined by seat availability and other requirements.

For the academic session 2023-24, the scheme offers free admission and waivers for affected students in government and government-aided colleges in Manipur.

Additionally, the scheme provides monetary grants to affected undergraduate students to cover expenses such as books, stationery, uniforms, and other necessities essential for their education.