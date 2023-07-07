IMPHAL: A teenager was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants in violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday (July 07) at Bishnupur district of Manipur.

According to sources, the teenager was hit by a bullet as armed miscreants opened indiscriminate firing at Phoubakchao locality in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

The teenager was hit by a bullet while he tried to make a run for his life.

Furthermore, two youths and a woman were gunned down in Manipur by unidentified assailants in the last 24 hours, according to official sources.

The incidents sparked outrage and raised concerns about the prevailing security situation in Manipur.

The bodies of two youths, identified as Irengbam Chingkheinganba (26) and Sagolshem Nganleiba (33) were recovered near a pit in Leikinthabai village, located 17 km north of Manipur capital Imphal.

It is believed that the captors of the victims, who remain unidentified, shot them at close range before abandoning their bodies in the pit.

The victims hailed from Sekmaijin Khunou in the Kakching district of southern Manipur and had travelled to Sekmai village on July 4 for personal business engagements.

In a separate incident, a 44-year-old woman named Donngaihching was fatally shot by unidentified miscreants near Shishu Nista Niketan School in Mayai Koibi, Imphal West district, on Thursday morning.

The motive behind the killing remains unclear, and investigations are underway.

Although relative peace prevails in violence-ravaged Manipur, sporadic incidents of firing continue to be reported from the state.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 150 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.