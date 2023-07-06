Imphal: In a series of operations conducted by the combined security forces in violence-hit Manipur, a huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered, according to a police press statement released today.

The operation carried out involved a joint team comprising Imphal East district police, Assam Rifles, and BSF.

It focused on the Purum Hills area, where seven bunkers utilized by Kuki miscreants were located and subsequently destroyed, as mentioned in the statement.

During the operation, the forces recovered five firearms, an equal number of HE hand grenades, and 71 rounds of ammunition from the Leitanpokpi foothills in the Imphal East district.

The statement indicated that these weapons were reportedly abandoned by the Kuki militants.

Additionally, a misfired 51 mm mortar shell was discovered in a paddy field in Phayeng, Imphal West district.

Promptly, the bomb disposal squad of the Manipur police safely demolished the shell, as detailed in the statement.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, unidentified miscreants targeted the counter of the LNC and Sons Oil pump in Sekmai Pangaltabi.

The counter had already been vandalized earlier.

Police and Central forces swiftly responded to the situation, dispersing the mob and preventing further damage. Fire tenders were also deployed to control the ensuing fire, as mentioned in the statement.