IMPHAL: The Northeast state of Manipur recorded at least eleven (11) cases of dengue in the past 48 hours.

With these fresh cases of dengue in Manipur, the total number of such cases in the state has risen to 372 since January this year.

Notably, most of the dengue case in Manipur have been reported from the valley districts of the state.

Imphal West district recorded the maximum number of cases, followed by Imphal East and Thoubal districts of Manipur.

People in the age group 15-45 years have been the most affected.

Manipur health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh appealed to the people of the state to take up precautionary measures to avoid the disease.

The Manipur health minister further state that necessary steps, such as fogging exercise, treatment of the mosquito nets have been undertaken.

It may be mentioned here that the Northeast state of Manipur recorded a total of 503 dengue cases last year.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.