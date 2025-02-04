Imphal: There are approximately 10, 000 cancer cases in Manipur, according to Dr Y Indibor, Clinical Oncologist Consultant of the Karkinos, a cancer care center and research institute in Manipur.

Dr Y Indibor was speaking on the observance of World Cancer Day 2025 on February 4 (Tuesday) at Imphal.

The number of cancer patients has been reported around 1500 in a year.

According to the reports of the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP), the report of the cancer cases have been registered around 1500 cases every year for the last 5 years in the state, Dr Y Indibor said.

Stating that cancer is one of the leading causes of death in Manipur, Dr Indibor said that the age-adjusted incidence rate (AAR) for cancer is higher in females than males in the state.

In Manipur, the most common cancers in males are lung, stomach, and nasopharynx while, the most common cancers in females are breast, lung, and cervix uteri.

The factors contributing to cancer prevalence in Manipur are 1) High prevalence of tobacco use, 2) both smoked and smokeless, and 3) Lack of adequate healthcare facilities and efforts to combat cancer in Manipur.