Imphal: A potential threat to life and property was averted when a large quantity of Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) was detected, recovered, and defused at the gate of a government employee in Manipur‘s Imphal East district on Monday.

Upon receiving a piece of emergency information regarding the discovery of a suspect at the gate of an Executive Engineer of the Manipur government, a joint team of the Manipur police bomb squad and Porompat police station rushed to the spot.

The experts of the Manipur police bomb detection and disposal squad detected the RCIED packed in a basket planted at the residential gate of Nongthonbam Mohindro, 57, son of N Shyamo, a resident of Nongmeibung Rajbari in Imphal East district at around 6 am on Monday. The bomb experts after rendering hard work defused the bomb at around 8 am.

Explosive items including electronic detonators RC circuits, fuse wires, and galantine explosives were recovered after defusing the bomb.

N Mohindro is working as an Executive Engineer in the state Agriculture department. The report of the bomb lying at the gate was first seen by the morning passersby.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the bomb threat.

Police, however, stated that in the event of the bomb explosion, there would eighter be loss of lives and properties in and around the locality.

Police added that an FIR has been registered in this regard and started investigations.