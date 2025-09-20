Imphal: Residents of Nambol in Manipur’s Bishnupur district staged protests on Saturday morning against the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush a day earlier.

Search operations are underway to track down the attackers and the vehicle they used, police said.

Wearing traditional mourning attire, locals held placards and raised slogans condemning the assault, accusing the assailants of “creating fear and panic among the public.” The sit-in demonstration took place about one kilometre from the ambush site. Later, women protesters led a rally denouncing the attack and criticising the use of gunfire in public areas.

Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and five others injured when unidentified gunmen ambushed a vehicle of the paramilitary force in Nambol Sabal Leikai on Friday evening. No group has so far claimed responsibility.

The deceased were identified as Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap.

Officials confirmed that the injured jawans were evacuated to RIMS, where their condition is stable.

One of the survivors, N Nongthon, told reporters that the attackers, numbering four to five, opened fire suddenly. “We did not immediately retaliate as it would have led to injuries to civilians, since it was not an isolated area,” he said.

Protesters expressed anger over the violence. “What exactly did the armed men want to achieve through this barbaric and unprovoked attack? The restraint of the security forces should not be mistaken for weakness,” said protester S. Bungo.

The Kuki Zo Council, a Churachandpur-based organisation, also condemned the ambush, pointing out that it occurred in Imphal Valley where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is not in force.

According to a defence statement, the Assam Rifles column was ambushed on the highway in a “denotified” area of Manipur. “In the ensuing action, two personnel were martyred and five were injured,” the statement said, adding that search operations are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.

The incident has created an uneasy calm in Imphal and Bishnupur district.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla strongly condemned the attack, expressing “profound grief and heartfelt condolences” to the families of the slain personnel. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, acknowledging the “unwavering courage and dedication” of the soldiers in protecting the nation.