Imphal: A 14-year-old girl from Moijing village in Manipur‘s Thoubal district was allegedly raped by her neighbor, resulting in pregnancy.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with protests erupting outside the Thoubal district court and in Moijing village.

According to Manipur police, the accused, Md Suleiman, a 35-year-old cosmetic seller, was arrested on October 16 from his residence in Moijing village.

He was produced before the Special Court POCSO on Monday and will remain in judicial custody for further investigation.

Babul Ahamed, the victim’s cousin, stated that the accused lured the girl with cosmetic items and raped her at his residence. The incident came to light three months later when the girl started showing signs of pregnancy.

Upon questioning by her family members, the girl revealed the details of the assault, leading to the filing of a police complaint and the subsequent arrest of the accused.

The incident has triggered a wave of anger and protests in the area. Protesters gathered outside the Thoubal district court, demanding justice for the victim.

A sit-in protest was also organized in Moijing village to express solidarity with the victim and her family.

The case is currently under investigation, and the accused is expected to face charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.