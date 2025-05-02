Imphal: A huge number of protesters, mostly women, attempted to storm a police station in Manipur’s Imphal East district adjoining Kangpokpi, demanding to release of four arrested firewood collectors and to hand of an impounded tractor and its trailer.

The incident occurred at the Yaingangpokpi police station under the Lamlai assembly constituency in Imphal East District of Manipur on Friday, around noon.

Official reports that four firewood collectors from the Thamnapokpi village were apprehended by a joint team of the Indian Army and Manipur police on charges of their unable to produce valid documents for collecting and chopping down the dry woods in the Thamnapokpi Uyokching hills in Imphal East district adjoining Kangpokpi district on Thursday.

The apprehended persons were put inside the Yaingangpokpi police station for further verification and investigation.

One tractor and a trailer of the vehicle engaged for the transportation of the dry wood were also impounded by the joint team. In response, the irate villagers of Thanmanpokpi and Yaingangpokpi stormed the Yainangpokpi police station.

The reports added that the detained individuals were later released on PR bond, and the impounded vehicle and its trailer, along with the collected firewood, were also handed over to the rightful owner.