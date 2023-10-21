Imphal: Commandos of Manipur police arrested a cadre of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive), PREPAK-Pro, while he was collecting money from businessmen at the Super Market Lamphel, in Imphal West district on Saturday.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Shyam Huidrom Singh, alias Johny. A 9mm pistol with one magazine, two mobile handsets, Rs 5,000 in cash (extortion money), some incriminating documents, and one Honda Activa were recovered from his possession.

Acting on specific intelligence that some cadres of a valley-based underground group were serving demand letters to businessmen, the commandos of the Imphal West district police conducted a surprise raid at Lamphel supermarket at around 11 am on Saturday.

The operation led to the arrest of Shyam Huidrom Singh, who is an active member of PREPAK (Pro).

The arrested person along with the recovered items has been handed over to Lamphel Police Station for further necessary legal action.