Imphal: Manipur police on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle urea fertilizer to Myanmar by seizing 1,435 urea bags worth around Rs 5 lakh in the local market and arresting five drivers.

The trucks were travelling to Serou Ningthem riverbed under the Sugnu police station in Kakching district, the police said.

Upon receipt of credible information from various inputs on a huge quantity of urea fertilizers being smuggled to Myanmar from the Churachandpur district of Manipur, a team of Sugnu police station led by its Officer in Charge NK Antony intercepted illegal goods laden trucks at Serou Ningthem riverbed at around 1:30 am on Thursday.

After the trucks were examined thoroughly it led to the recovery of urea fertilizers. A total of 1,435 bags of fertilizer urea, each weighing 50 kg were recovered. The total value of the seizure was Rs. 5, 17, 500/- in the local market.

The drivers are unable to produce valid documents to justify the transportation of the goods, the police said.

Further investigation is underway to unearth all those involved in the case, the police said. The arrested drivers all from the Churachandpur district of Manipur, seized items, and impounded trucks are now in police custody for further investigations.

As the Ind-Myanmar border trade at Moreh has been closed since March 10, 2021, all the export consignments are being closely monitored, the police added.

It is pertinent to mention that Indian-manufactured urea fertilizer is highly demanded in Myanmar in this forthcoming paddy sowing season.