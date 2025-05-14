Manipur police seize Rs10 crore worth brown sugar, arrest smuggler

Imphal: A 33-year-old man from the Kuki-Zo community was arrested on Tuesday in Churachandpur district of Manipur, for allegedly smuggling illegal drugs into the state from Myanmar, police officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Acting on cross-border intelligence inputs, a dedicated anti-drug team from the Manipur Police launched a swift operation that led to the arrest of the suspect and the seizure of a significant quantity of contraband.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The accused, identified as Mungsanglian alias David, a resident of Vaal Veng village in Churachandpur, was apprehended during the raid at Lanva Village.

During the operation, the police recovered 112 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar. The total weight of the seized narcotics, excluding the soap cases, was measured at approximately 1.267 kilograms. Authorities estimate the international market value of the drugs to be around Rs 10 crore.

Police believe the drugs were smuggled into India through the porous border areas of Churachandpur, which has long been exploited by traffickers due to its proximity to Myanmar.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and the arrested individual is currently in police custody as further investigations continue.