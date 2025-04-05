Imphal: Manipur police commandos arrested two cadres of an insurgent outfit currently in peace talks with the government and rescued an abducted man in a special cordon and search operation in the southern Manipur Valley on Friday.

Upon getting the information about the abduction of one Laitonjam Dilip Singh (47) of Patsoi Part-4, Imphal West District, from his residence by some unknown persons, the Police launched an operation at Nambol Phoijing area under Nambol-PS, Bishnupur District.

During the operation, police arrested two United National Liberation Front – Pambei (UNLF P) cadres, namely, Khundrakpam Rakesh Singh @ Thomba (30) and Khundrakpam Charles (25), both residents of Nambol Phoijing Awang Leikai.

The police also rescued the victim during the 5-hour-long operation and the police recovered 01(one) white Bolero, 03(three) nos. of mobile handsets, 01(one) wallet containing Rs.4,500/, 01(one) Voter ID Card.

Police added that the authority registered a case in this regard for further action.