SHILLONG: The banned Meghalaya-based outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has pulled out of the peace talks with the central and Meghalaya government.

“We deeply regret to inform you that we are reluctantly withdrawing from the peace talks with your government,” HNLC chairman-cum C-in-C, Bobby Marweiñ and general secretary, Saiñkupar Nongtraw stated in a letter to the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

The letter, dated December 31, 2023, was sent to the MHA through AK Mishra, advisor of the MHA for Northeast.

The HNLC said that the decision to pull out of the peace talks was taken by the outfit “due to the unfortunate circumstances that our general demands have not been met”.

“We have concerns that if these fundamental issues remain unaddressed, our political demands will also be dismissed,” the HNLC leaders stated.

“We feel compelled to persist in our armed struggle,” the Meghalaya-based banned outfit stated.

